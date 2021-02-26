Kenya Airways Passengers Allowed To Purchase Extra Seat For Social Distancing

Kenya Airways (KQ) passengers can now book an extra seat or row if concerned about social distancing.

The service dubbed Economy Max will come in handy for those seeking privacy and safety during these Covid-19 times.

Those interested will be required to book a seat or row next to them between three and 48 hours of traveling.

KQ’s Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu, said the introduction of Economy Max is as a result of the changing times.

“The world we live in has changed. As an airline, we continue to adapt to the evolving needs of our customers as we recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Mr Thairu said.

“Economy Max is a continuation of KQ’S diversification and innovation to provide relevant products and services to our customers to improve the overall experience of their travels with us.”

Domestic passengers will pay $15 for an extra seat and $20 for two.

Those traveling from or to Nairobi from the Americas will pay $120 for one seat, and $230 for two.

Those headed from or to Europe will part with $80 and $150 for one and two seats respectively, while passengers from and to Middle East and Asia will pay $60 and $110.

For the ones flying to African destinations, they will be charged $45 for an extra seat and $80 for two.

The seats will be purchased online and payment made via credit card.

Once the purchase has gone through, a confirmation email will be sent to the customer with information about their flight and seat allocation.

