Kenya Airways Partners With UK-Based Skyports to Commercialize Drone Operations

Kenya Airways has partnered with UK-based advanced air mobility (AAM) company, Skyports to operate drones in the country. The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch permanent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in the country by Quarter 3 of 2021.

“This partnership with Skyports will support our diversification plans in drone technology application. This will give us access to available equipment and established operations that will lay the foundation for the Kenyan and regional drone market through our drone and emerging aviation technology subsidiary, Fahari Aviation,” Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka explained.

This comes just a few weeks after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority legalized drone operations in the country giving way for their commercialization.

The two entities are now embarking on an exploration to determine the commercial viability and the impact drone operations will have on medical, logistical and inspection cases.

A number of leading private and public institutions have also announced their drone operations in the country.

“Our partnership with Kenya Airways can unlock significant opportunities for drone deliveries and inspections in Kenya. This will create time and cost savings for our customers and contribute to the growth of the country’s tech and aviation ecosystem.” Skyports’ chief executive, Duncan Walker, said.

“The agreement underscores the growth potential of Skyports’ tech-agnostic operator approach as a flexible offering suited to varying global market requirements.” he added.

