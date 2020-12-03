Kenya Airways Loses Yet Another Pilot Salah Jeizan To Covid-19

Kenya Airways (KQ) has lost yet another senior captain to the novel COVID-19.

Captain Salah Salim Jeizan breathed his last at a London hospital on Wednesday, the carrier’s chief human resources officer Evelyne Munyoki said in a condolence message.

The deceased, 57, flew to London on November 7 when he developed difficulties in breathing while in a London hotel.

He was admitted at a local hospital where he was apparently on and off oxygen.

“We have informed our staff about the passing away of our colleague. May he RIP. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” communications director Dennis Kashero told the Star.

Captain Jeizan joined the national carrier on November 21, 2001 and has worked there until his untimely death.

“On behalf of the board of directors, the management and staff of Kenya Airways, we join the family of the late captain Jeizan in mourning their beloved one and pray that the almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow,” KQ said.

In April, KQ lost captain Daudi Kibati to the virus.

Kibati fell ill on March 29 and lost his life on April 1 while in Nairobi.

According to his brother, Arnold Kibati who spoke to K24 Digital, the retired Kenya Air Force officer had tested negative for the virus on three separate occasions.

“After being exposed to thorough tests in major cities across the world, and three times in Kenya, my brother tested positive for coronavirus on the eighth day,” the kin said.

He was laid to rest at his home in Mavindini Village in Kavisuni Location, Kitui Rural Constituency in an intimate ceremony.

