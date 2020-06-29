Kenya Airways Could Delay Flights Resumption Due To Strict Social Distancing Guidelines

Kenya Airways is now considering delaying the resumption of its flights further if they will be compelled to keep some seats empty in line with the social distancing guidelines set to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenya Airways CEO, Allan Kivaluka said it would not make economic sense to fly with the middle row seats empty as a way of ensuring social distance between passengers.

If the guidelines remain as they are, the airline may have to nearly double the ticket prices for flights to remain profitable and sustainable.

To ease the Covid-19 restrictions, The Ministry of Trade published fresh rules to guide businesses upon reopening. One of the rules demanded that airlines limit the number of passengers to nearly half of their licensed capacity as per with public health regulations.

KQ had plans to resume domestic commercial flights within the next couple of days according to a footage by President Uhuru Kenyatta announcing plans to ease movement restrictions in a couple of days.

However, after a meeting on Friday, Mr Kivaluka said it would be nonviable to fly as the ticket cost was likely to increase by 60 to 100 per cent.

