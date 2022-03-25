Kenya Airways Announces Daily Flights to India

Kenya Airways (KQ) has increased the frequency of flight to India after Covid-19 restrictions in the country were lifted.

“We are excited and ready for take-off to Mumbai with daily flights from March 28, 2022, and ten weekly flights from April, 17,” the airline confirmed in a notice shared with customers.

The national carrier had decreased the number of flights to India to to three per week, resulting in a weekly passenger reduction of 400.

India is a top medical tourism destination for many Kenyans seeking specialized treatment for cancer and other diseases. The country is also frequesnted by business people, students and corporate organizations.

Earlier in March, KQ announced a series of changes to its route network. These include increased frequency to London with daily flights, up from five weekly flights during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Flights to Milan and Rome, which had been scheduled to return on June 8, 2022, have also been postponed. The deferral is due to decreasing passenger demand as a result of COVID-19 recovery taking longer than projected. KQ will continue to service Italy via its European destinations of London, Paris, and Amsterdam, with connections to ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo) and Air France-KLM. In addition, the Yaoundé, Cameroon destination route is set to be suspended effective 31st May 2022.

Effective February 20, 2022, the Juba-Khartoum route started operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays to accommodate Sudan Weekends (Fridays and Saturdays). From February 15, 2022, the frequency of Nairobi-Kisumu flights were reduced from 26 to 17 times weekly during the low season.

