Kenya Airways Implements Contactless Transactions at JKIA Starting Sept 1

Kenya Airways customers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will from September 1 be required to make electronic transactions in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The national carrier announced the implementation of the contactless transactions, saying the switch will help protect the health of both staff and customers.

Chief Commercial and Customer Experience Officer Julius Thairu said contactless transactions are in line with the KQ’s strategy to develop sustainable business operations.

“We aim to keep innovating and digitising our processes to serve our customers faster and more efficiently to minimise future disruptions,” he said

Customers will now be encouraged to use mobile money such as Mpesa, credit and debit cards for their transactions at the airport. This includes payment for ticket purchases or payment for checked in luggage.

“This process will reduce the complexity of work for our agents, who will no longer have to worry about handling cash, finding exact change, or closing out a cash drawer at the end of the day. This is positive news for our customers and our team members at the airport.” Thairu said.

