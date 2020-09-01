Kenya Airways Announces Health Workers Will Fly At Half Price

Kenya Airways has announced that healthcare workers can now book air tickets and get 50 percent off in business and economy class.

This, according to the carrier is aimed to celebrate Kenyan medics who have played a major role in combating the spread of COVID-19.

The offer is made available from September 30, 2020, and applicable to over 20 destinations.

We celebrate our medical heroes with an exclusive offer. Healthcare workers can book tickets by 30th Sep 20 & get up to 50% off in Business and Economy class to 20+ destinations. Visit your nearest KQ office or visit https://t.co/AGx7WnOS6x for more. Ts&Cs apply.@KmpdcOfficial pic.twitter.com/itZBcLzJYJ — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) September 1, 2020

For one to be eligible, he/she must be a front-line health worker with a Health Worker ID which must be shown at the time of purchase and at check-in.

Further, one should have a scan of the ID to be sent to the Contact Centre for telephone purchases.

“Cancellations or refunds before departure permitted free of charge, not permitted after departure,” the airline said.

The move comes after the airways recorded a Sh14.3 billion in the first six months of 2020, representing a 67 percent rise from Ksh8.5 billion loss recorded in the first six months of 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of its flights were grounded leaving only a few charter planes and cargo flights in operation. The number of passengers reduced by 55.5 percent to 1.1 million compared to 2.4 million in the first half of 2019.

As a result, KQ revenues reduced to Sh30.2 billion in the period under review from Sh58.5 billion in the first six months of 2019.

“The reduction is due to the cessation of scheduled operations from the second quarter of 2020,” KQ said in its unaudited financial statements sent to the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

