Kenya Airports Authority Closes JKIA’s Two Terminals As Renovation Begins

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has closed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s terminal 1B and 1C to pave way for renovation works to upgrade the airport.

In a statement shared on KAA’s official Twitter page on Sunday, the authority said the 12-month project is aimed at improving passenger experience.

“All flight operations previously in T1B and T1C have now been migrated to Terminal 1A and Terminal 2, ” the statement dated Saturday, January 16, 2021, reads.

“KAA is working closely with all its partner airlines and stakeholders at JKIA to provide a seamless travel experience; In order to minimize any inconvenience to travelers, we advise all passengers to check their flight status with their respective airline.”

The following is a summary of operational terminal changes at JKIA.

