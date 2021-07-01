Kenya Air Force Holds Requiem Mass for 11 Soldiers Killed in Kajiado Chopper Crash

A requiem mass for 11 Kenya Airforce soldiers killed in a chopper crash in Kajiado County last Thursday is currently underway in Nairobi.

The mass is being held at Moi Air Base Gymnasium in Eastleigh.

The 11 were among 23 soldiers who were on board the KAF helicopter Mi 171 E that crashed and burst into flames at OlTepesi area in Ngong on Thursday at about 9am.

In a progamme produced and published by the Kenya Airforce, the soldiers were identified as Warrant officers (WO2) Joshua Obare Odera and Tarcisio Wandera Namboka, Staff sergeant (SSgt) Noah Wanyonyi Munialo, Bob Kipkemoi Aruasa and Anthony Simon Kamuti.

Others are Irene Wanjiku Githinji, Sergeant (Sgt) Josphat Muriuki Maingi, Steve Ombuka Angwenyi, Stephen Omarian Omale, Corporal (Cpl) Bonface Ogati Mocheche and Spte Thomas Shekeine.

KAF Commander Maj Gen Francis Ogolla wrote a glowing tribute to the fallen officers, describing them as hardworking service members who served with distinction.

“They were devoted, obedient and promising, cheerful and pleasant to work with. The cruel hand of death has robbed us dedicated, loyal, and hardworking Service Members who had a bright future in the Kenya Air Force,” Ogolla’s tribute reads.

12 officers who survived the crash were rushed to Kenya Defense Forces Memorial Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

While confirming the last week crash, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Spokesperson Zippora Kioko said a probe was underway to establish the cause of the crash.

She is yet to make the details public.

