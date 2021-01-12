in NEWS

Kenya Air Force Aircraft Crash-lands In Voi

kdf aircraft crash lands
FILE IMAGE OF KDF AIRCRAFT

A Kenya Air Force aircraft, model Harbin Y-12, on Tuesday crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

In a tweet, Kenya Defense Force (KDF) said the aircraft was from Moi Air Base, Eastleigh.

It is not clear whether there were casualties but recovery efforts are currently underway.

Rescue teams from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Kenya Police are at the scene of the incident.

The incident was confirmed by Voi OCPD Benadtine Shari but did not indicate the number of occupants at the time the accident occurred.

 

