Kenya Air Force Aircraft Crash-lands In Voi

A Kenya Air Force aircraft, model Harbin Y-12, on Tuesday crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

In a tweet, Kenya Defense Force (KDF) said the aircraft was from Moi Air Base, Eastleigh.

It is not clear whether there were casualties but recovery efforts are currently underway.

Today 12 Jan 21, mid-morning, a Kenya Air Force aircraft, model Harbin Y-12, crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County. The aircraft was from Moi Air Base, Eastleigh, Nairobi. Recovery efforts are underway. — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) January 12, 2021

Rescue teams from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Kenya Police are at the scene of the incident.

The incident was confirmed by Voi OCPD Benadtine Shari but did not indicate the number of occupants at the time the accident occurred.

