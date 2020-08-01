Kenya Adds US, Italy To List Of Countries Allowed Into Its Airspace

Kenya has further reviewed the list of countries allowed into her airspace as she reopens her economy, gradually.

On Friday, Transport CS James Macharia announced eight more countries that will be allowed to fly in and out of the country.

They include; US (except for California, Florida and Texas), UK, Netherlands, and France.

Others are; Germany, Netherlands, Qatar, UAE and Italy.

This was following further review and consultation between the Cabinet Secretaries responsible for Transport, Health and Tourism, he said.

On Thursday, the minister had released a list of 11 countries that will be able to enter and leave the country starting today.

These countries, the CS said were reporting limited number of Coronavirus infections.

They were; China, Canada, South Korea, Namibia, Uganda, Rwanda, Morocco, Japan, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Switzerland.

Passengers who will be allowed into the country will be required to provide a PCR-based Covid-19 negative certificate.

Their body temperature will also not exceed 37.5°C.

“They should not have a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing or other flu-like symptoms and must have been tested 96 hours before travel,” the CS said.

Further, the CS stated, passengers traveling out of Kenya will be required to abide by the particular travel, health and COVID-19-related requirements of the destination country.

“We know that initially the number of people traveling will be quite low so we shall be reviewing in the first week to see how many flights are getting to Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu or Eldoret and then we shall take the appropriate measures for social distancing,” CS Macharia added.

Tanzania on Friday cancelled Kenya Airways flights in retaliation for being excluded in the list of countries allowed into Kenya.

In a letter to the national carrier from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hamza, the former’s clearance stands revoked.

“The Authority regrets to inform you that, on a reciprocal basis, the Tanzanian Government has decided to nullify its approval for Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Dar/Kilimanjaro/Zanzibar effective August 1, 2020 until further notice,” the letter read in part.

