Kenya 3-0 Djibouti, Emerging Stars Off To Flying Start In Ethiopia

Kenya hammered Djibouti 3-0 in their opening Group C match of the Cecafa U23 Challenge Cup in Bahirdar, Ethiopia on Sunday.

Ulinzi Stars midfielder John Njuguna opened the scoring for Kenya, before the Djiboutians turned the ball into their own net for a 2-0 lead.

Gor Mahia’s young forward Benson Omala sealed the win with the third for a flying start for the coach Stanley Okumbi charges in the regional meet.

The organizers of this year’s event settled for the U23s to represent their countries instead of senior national teams.

Kenya is in Group C of the tourney alongside Djibouti and South Sudan.

