Kenya 21 – Canada, Shujaa Picks Second Emirates Invitational Win

Kenya beat Canada 21-10 to pick their second win in the second leg of the ongoing Emirates Invitational 7s tournament in Dubai.

Shujaa, as the Kenyan boys are famously referred to, opened day one with a resounding 28-10 victory over neighbours Uganda.

Kenya will next face Spain in their last group game as they close the day.

Read: Shujaa Return To International Rugby With Emphatic Win Over Portugal

Lionesses, Kenya’s ladies side, were not as fortunate as they went down 22-5 and 31-5 to Canada and France respectively.

Both teams are using the tournament to prepare for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu