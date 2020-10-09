Kenya 2-1 Zambia: Harambee Stars Silence Copper Bullets

Harambee Stars edged out Chipolopolo of Zambia 2-1 in a friendly played at Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

Al Masr forward Clifford Nyakeya was the toast of the day forcing Tandi Mwape to turn the ball into his own net in the 19th minute after being set up by Kenneth Muguna.

Nyakeya, an alumni of Gor Mahia academy, sealed the victory with a superb strick in the 37th minute after again being set up by Muguna.

Zambia regrouped in the second half managing to pull one back in the 83rd minute through Chabula Emmanuel header.

Stars used the game to gauge themselves ahead of the 2022 AFCON qualifying match against Comoros in November.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu