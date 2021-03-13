Kenya 1-0 South Sudan: Harambee Stars Shine In Friendly

Harambee Stars home-based players edged out visiting South Sudan 1-0 in a friendly played at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

AFC Leopards danger-man Elvis Rupia opened his account for the national side, netting the winner in the 76th minute.

Both sides used the warm-up to sharpen ahead of resumption of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month where Kenya will host Egypt before travelling to Togo for their final group game.

Kenya will next face Tanzania in another friendly on Wednesday.

