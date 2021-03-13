in SPORTS

Kenya 1-0 South Sudan: Harambee Stars Shine In Friendly

Harambee Stars home-based players edged out visiting South Sudan 1-0 in a friendly played at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

AFC Leopards danger-man Elvis Rupia opened his account for the national side, netting the winner in the 76th minute.

Read: Official: Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Joins Japanese Side Vissel Kobe

Both sides used the warm-up to sharpen ahead of resumption of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month where Kenya will host Egypt before travelling to Togo for their final group game.

Kenya will next face Tanzania in another friendly on Wednesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Harambee StarsSouth Sudan

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nine KDF Soldiers Involved In Road Accident Flown To Nairobi For Treatment
Covid-19

Kenya Announces 870 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In 24 Hours