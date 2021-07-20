It’s A Wrap! Kenneth Muguna Leaves Gor Mahia

Kenneth Muguna has announced he will be leaving Gor Mahia.

The 25-year-old did not announced his next destination, but according to grapevine he has secured a move to Azam FC of Tanzania.

In a moving message, Muguna who joined K’Ogalo from Western Stima in 2016, was full of nothing but nice words for the clubs and its funs.

“When I arrived at this great club I was just a young man with dreams of representing the biggest Club in the country,I didn’t expect things to go as well as they did but you made it alot easier for me and not to forget the high level of players with so much quality who were always there to support and make me feel comfortable.

Looking at what I have achieved at the club is so satisfying, I was lucky enough to play under great coaches and a great management as well. Thanks to the chairman and the whole management for the effort they showed in renewing my contract which didn’t materialise because I felt I needed a new challenge.

“Thanks for the years we spent together and I hope that we enjoy the remaining matches.”

