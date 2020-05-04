Gor Mahia Skipper Kenneth Muguna Happy With Another KPL Title, Bemoans Lack Of Prize Money

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna is happy to win another Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title with the club.

K’Ogalo were last week declared 2019-20 KPL champions after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ended the season over COVID-19 pandemic.

In applying their laws in making the call, FKF used mid-season league standings to announce Gor Mahia as champions.

KPL, like all other sporting activities in the country, was stopped early March to help prevent person to person spread of the pandemic.

Muguna says they would have loved to win the title in the feild, but understands it wasn’t possible due to the Coronavirus

“Incase that’s the final ruling then we are very happy, though we would have loved to win the title in the field like in the last three years, but we understand the prevailing situation cannot allow,” said the former Western Stima player.

Gor Mahia have now bagged the KPL title for a record 19th time, six more than their arch rivals AFC Leopards.

They have also become the first Kenyan club to win the title four times in a row.

“It feels good to make history and everybody in the club is very happy about winning the title for the fourth time in a row,” added Muguna.

Muguna, who has now won two league titles with Gor Mahia, is however unhappy that KPL will not be able to pay the club the prize money for winning the league.

K’Ogalo were also not paid Kshs 4million for winning last season’s gong, with KPL management claiming they are broke due to lack of a title sponsor.

“It’s a bad situation; it’s not good at all if there’s nothing at stake for the clubs to compete for hence making the league look like sunday football.

“Clubs need the prize money since they spend alot during the season; this season has been terrible for some clubs. Let’s hope next season it’ll be better.”

