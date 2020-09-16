Skipper Kenneth Muguna Commits To Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna has broken his silence over his fate at the club by hinting at staying.

Muguna’s future at the multi Kenyan champions has been doubtful with numerous reports linking him with a move away this summer.

But in a tweet yesterday, the former Western Stima playmaker urged his teammates to brace themselves for next season.

This was after Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) dismissed a petition by Kenyan Premier League (KPL) challenging the decision by Football Kenya Federation to prematurely end the 2019/20 season over Coronavirus and declare Gor Mahia champions.

“Finally! Let’s do it again next season, hard work and dedication will make it possible,” said Muguna.

Muguna’s contract runs till September next year.

Most KPL clubs have begun training ahead of 2020/21 league season expected to begin in October.

K’Ogalo will for the fourth time on the bounce represent the country in the CAF Champions League with preliminary round dates already issued.

