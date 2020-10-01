in NEWS

KeNHA’s Move To Transplant The Iconic Fig Tree Sparks Debate

/Courtesy

Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced plans to have the Iconic Fig tree in Nairobi transplanted to a new location.

According to a notice on Twitter, the move is part of environmental conservation efforts. This has sparked a debate on Twitter with a section of social media users questioning how that would be done while the other alludes that it is a scheme to embezzle funds.

“This iconic fig tree sits right at the center of the Nairobi Expressway operation area. We have planned to transplant and relocate the tree to a new location as part of our environmental conservation efforts,” reads the Tweet.

Read: Traffic On Thika Road Cleared After KeNHA Allowed Use Of Service Lanes

In recent days, KeNHA has been engaged in various projects across the city in a bid to necessitate and ease traffic congestion.

For instance, various footbridges have been erected on different roads including Waiyaki Way, Thika Road and Outer Ring Road.

In August, a section of Thika Superhighway was closed for five days to necessitate the erection of a steel deck.

Motorists and drivers were urged to use alternative routes to ease the snarl that had come about as a result of the same.

Read Also: KeNHA To Close A Section Of Thika Road From Friday To Sunday

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

KeNHA

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

dp ruto

Uhuru Men ‘Concerned’ As Ruto Now Operating From Jubilee Headquarters

Ethiopian Taxi App To Invest Sh2 Billion In Boda Boda Sector as It Enters Kenyan Market