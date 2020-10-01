KeNHA’s Move To Transplant The Iconic Fig Tree Sparks Debate

Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced plans to have the Iconic Fig tree in Nairobi transplanted to a new location.

According to a notice on Twitter, the move is part of environmental conservation efforts. This has sparked a debate on Twitter with a section of social media users questioning how that would be done while the other alludes that it is a scheme to embezzle funds.

“This iconic fig tree sits right at the center of the Nairobi Expressway operation area. We have planned to transplant and relocate the tree to a new location as part of our environmental conservation efforts,” reads the Tweet.

This iconic fig tree sits right at the center of the Nairobi Expressway operation area. We have planned to transplant and relocate the tree to a new location as part of our environmental conservation efforts. pic.twitter.com/We8Rij9U84 — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) October 1, 2020

In recent days, KeNHA has been engaged in various projects across the city in a bid to necessitate and ease traffic congestion.

For instance, various footbridges have been erected on different roads including Waiyaki Way, Thika Road and Outer Ring Road.

In August, a section of Thika Superhighway was closed for five days to necessitate the erection of a steel deck.

Motorists and drivers were urged to use alternative routes to ease the snarl that had come about as a result of the same.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The tender will cost roughly 30 million just an estimation 😂👌 — Frank Mtetezi (BAF)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) October 1, 2020

Kindly advise on the planned date of transplanting & relocation. Kenyans need to see & learn how the transplanting of mature trees is done since it seems futile to move the #nairobiexpressway Kindly consider livestreaming the event or documenting the process. cc Japan pic.twitter.com/M2CemUpuwR — #1MillionMitiChallenge (@MitiAlliance) October 1, 2020

Plz stop such stupid immature things of killing such an important heritage tree 🌳. We can’t tolerate it. Unacceptable. Instead preserve it & divert the highway somewhere. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 1, 2020

you will see it will cost like 3M to do the relocation of that one tree. Uizi haikosangi mpenyo nanii — selena israel (@selenaisrael77) October 1, 2020

