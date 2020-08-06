KeNHA To Pay Lawyer Ahmednassir Ksh750,000 After Stones Broke His Car’s Windscreen

Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA) has been ordered to pay lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi Ksh750,000 after his Bentley Bentyaga’s windscreen was damaged during road repairs on Nairobi Namanga Road.

The money amounts to damages caused, labour for repair work and costs of the case which was filed on November 27, 2018.

“The court today rightly held that Public authorities like the Kenya National Highways Authority have a duty of care to road users when they do a shoddy job. KENHA was compelled to pay the cost of my car’s windscreen valued at Ksh.750,311,” he tweeted.

The lawyer argued in court that the contractor who had been hired by KeNHA failed to erect signposts on the repair of the road, or even close it completely leaving motorists exposed to danger.

He said that the negligence by KeNHA and the contractor exposed road users to danger. His car was damaged on August 30, 2018 on his way from Arusha, Tanzania.

