KeNHA Extends Closure of Section of Uhuru Highway at Nyayo Stadium Roundabout

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has extended the closure of a section of Uhuru Highway at Nyayo Stadium roundabout to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

In a notice issued on Monday, KeNHA Director General Eng. Peter Mundinia said the road closure for the Nairobi-bound traffic at the roundabout has been extended from Monday, May 31, 2021, at 9.00am to Wednesday, June 2 at 4.00pm.

This, Mundinia said, is to allow sufficient time for the contractor to complete installation of culverts.

“The contractor encountered a rock during the implementation of works thus delaying the initial program,” he explained.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes Aerodrome Road, Baricho Road or Dunga Road.

“The Authority shall erect appropriate directional signs for effective traffic flow,” the notice reads.

“KeNHA apologises for any inconveniences that may be caused as the Authority endeavors to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network. KeNHA further encourages all motorists and pedestrians to observe safety measures implemented at the construction site.”

The section of the road was closed on Saturday night to allow the contractor to solve the drainage system around Nyayo Stadium.

“The Contractor, who is currently undertaking culvert installation works at Nyayo Stadium, intends to commence installation of the second half of the culvert along the Nairobi Boundcarriageway,” KeNHA said in a statement to newsrooms late Friday.

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

