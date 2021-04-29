KeNHA Extends Closure of Bunyala-Nyayo Section of Uhuru Highway For 21 Days

Section of Uhuru Highway between Nyayo stadium and Bunyala roundabout will be closed for 21 more days from April 30 to May 20, 2021, to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

This was announced by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) director-general Peter Munindia, who advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the general public that there will be traffic disruption along Uhuru Highway between Bunyala roundabout and Nyayo stadium roundabout for an extended period of 21 days with effect from Friday 30th April, 2021 to Thursday 20th May, 2021. This is to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa Road,” said Munindia.

“Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes as shown in the schematic below. We apologize for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide efficient, safe and reliable road network.”

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

