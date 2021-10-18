KeNHA Explains Cause of Monday’s Huge Traffic Snarl-up on Mombasa Road

On Monday morning, motorists plying the busy Mombasa Road experienced a huge traffic snarl-up that left many stuck on the road for hours.

The traffic jam affected the stretch between General Motors and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Avoid Mombasa Road,Heavy traffic caused by diversion at GM as they are dismantling the foot bridge..

In a statement hours later, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) disclosed that the congestion was a result of a temporary breakdown of a crane that was demolishing a bridge in the area.

“KeNHA wishes to advise motorists of a traffic snarl-up from GM area which has caused congestion of traffic flow for traffic plying towards Imara Daima and its environs.

“A temporary breakdown of a crane that was earlier at the site caused traffic build-up. Work is, however, underway by the project implementation team to clear the site and resume normal traffic flow. KeNHA apologises for any inconveniences caused,” KeNHA explained.

The ongoing construction of the Express Way has over the last few months affected traffic flow on the busy road with Kenyans urging the government to expedite the works.

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

