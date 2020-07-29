KeNHA To Close A Section Of Thika Road From Friday To Sunday

Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced that a section of Thika road will be closed from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2 between 9.30 pm and 4.30 am.

The closure is said to allow the engineers on-site erect a footbridge at one of the sections. The operations will affect the section at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

“KENHA in pursuant with the traffic act wishes to notify the general public that a section of Thika Superhighway at Kenya School of Monetary Studies shall be partially closed for motorists,” reads the notice in part.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Erection of footbridge on the Thika Superhighway at KSMS: Traffic movement advisory pic.twitter.com/8qG3clQeI6 — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) July 28, 2020

Motorists have been urged to be cautious around the work areas while complying with the traffic management plans and directions given by traffic marshals.

The section of the road will not be closed completely, as traffic shall be diverted to the service lanes.

