KeNHA Announces Closure of Two Nairobi Roads for Up to a Month

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced traffic disruptions on two roads in Nairobi for up to a month.

In a notice issued on Saturday evening, KeNHA Director General Eng. Peter Mundinia said the ramp from Waiyaki Way to Forest Road will be closed from Monday, June 28 to Sunday, August 1, a period of 34 days.

The KeNHA boss further announced that the Capital Centre access along Mombasa Road will be closed from Monday, June 28 to Saturday, June 17, a period of 20 days.

The roads will be closed to facilitate the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as shown below:







“We apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavour to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” the KeNHA boss said.

Several roads including Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way have been affected in the past few months as the Express Way takes shape.

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

