KeNHA Announces Closure of Thika – Garissa Road for Two Months

A section of the Thika-Garissa Road (A3) will be closed for two months due to the ongoing construction of a box culvert at Kathuluni River, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced.

Through a statement on Twitter, the authority stated the closure will be effective from Wednesday 19, 2022 to Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Motorists were urged to use the diversions provided while exercising caution to manage traffic.

“KeNHA, in pursuant to the Traffic Act Cap. 403 Section 71, wishes to notify the general public that a section of Thika – Garissa (A3) Road will be closed due to the ongoing construction of a Box Culvert at (KM 56+000) Kathuluni River (Kwa Majini),” the statement read in part.

Last week, a section of Lang’ata road was closed for six days to pave way for the erection of the T-mall flyover.

During the period, the Langata -T-Mall bound traffic was diverted at the junction with Wilson Airport into the Langata bound lane.

The flyover will allow vehicles headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to pass over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

