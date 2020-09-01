KenGen MD Rebecca Miano’s Term Extended By Another Three Years

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has extended Rebecca Miano’s contract as Managing Director for a further three years.

According to the board chair Joshua Choge, the decision was reached following a rigorous evaluation process.

In a statement, Mr Choge said Miano’s performance in the last three years has been exemplary and the company has been on an upward growth trend.

“During Mrs Miano’s three-year tenure, the company has continued on an upward growth trajectory, consistently reporting good corporate financial performance despite a difficult operating environment that has affected many other businesses globally,” he said.

Miano took over the reins of power from Albert Mugo in November 2017.

She became the first female managing director and CEO of the state owned agency.

Since joining Kengen in 1988, Miano has served in several capacities including; senior legal officer, assistant company secretary, legal affairs director and corporate governance.

In July, she joined the World Bank Group’s Advisory Council on Gender and Development.

She joined the Advisory Council for a period of two years starting 2nd July 2020.

While accepting the invitation to join the Advisory Council from the Bank’s Managing Director, Development Policy and Partnerships, Mari E Pangestu, the KenGen MD said she was honoured for the consideration and was looking forward to joining other preeminent members.

