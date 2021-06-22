“Kenei’s Case Doesn’t Exist,” DPP Haji Says

Amid a worrying trend of unresolved murder cases in the country, there are fears that Kenyans might never know who killed sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, a police officer who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office in Nairobi.

Kenei’s body was found lying on the floor, near the door, at his Twiga Court house in Imara Daima Estate, Nairobi on February 18, 2020.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti told the public in a televised press conference that the officer was murdered in cold blood and the killing staged as suicide.

He linked the officer’s murder to a fake arms deal that was allegedly signed at the DP’s office.

While the DCI boss convinced the public that homicide detectives had made great strides in cracking the murder puzzle, it has emerged that the sleuths could have hit a snag in their investigations as the case drags on more than a year later.

In an interview with Nation on Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said Kenei’s case doesn’t exist.

Haji disclosed that the Kinoti-led directorate is yet to furnish his office with a probe file in Kenei’s death for further action.

According to Haji, his office has never been asked to approve charges against anyone in the case.

“There is no Kenei case. The murder/suicide one? No, that file has never come to us,” Haji said.

Haji was explaining the challenges his office faces in getting high-profile convictions.

He, however, asked members of the public to be patient with the prosecution process, saying it at times drags beyond expectations due to several factors beyond his office’s control.

Kenei was the officer in charge of security at the DP’s Annex Office the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others, who are facing fraud charges, arrived with foreigners said to have been duped in a Ksh39 billion arms tender.

He disappeared on the day he was expected to record a statement with the DCI regarding the matter.

At least first junior colleagues manning the Annex office are said to have recorded statements with the DCI.

A CCTV footage made public by Kinoti, Kenei is seen ushering in Echesa and two other suspects in the fraud case – Daniel Otieno and Clifford Okoth – into a boardroom in the Deputy President’s office.

Echesa and his co-accused were charged on February 17, 2020, three days before Kenei was found dead.

The DP is on record accusing Kinoti of politicizing Kenei’s death after the ‘dramatic’ press conference where the CCTV footage was made public.

