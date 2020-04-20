Ken Walibora To Be Laid To Rest On Wednesday As Police Probe Death

Veteran journalist and prolific Swahili writer Ken Walibora will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his Makutano home in Cherang’any Constituency.

According to Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang’, only 15 mourners will be allowed into the burial ceremony as directed by the health ministry.

This is to help combat the spread of COVID-19 which has thus far killed 14 people, countrywide.

“A crowd will not be allowed at the burial. Even the number of journalists will be restricted at the venue to ensure we don’t violate the restriction,” Mr Ojwang told a local daily.

The family has been asked to share a list of names of those likely to attend the funeral.

Walibora’s step mother Eunice Wafula said they will strictly observe the government set directives but regretted that a lot of people will not pay their last respects.

“We have selected some close relatives, friends and neighbours to be part of the burial. It is sad that the coronavirus situation will lock out many from paying their last respect to Ken,” she said.

On Saturday, police took over investigations into Walibora’s death which was initially reported as an accident along Landies Road, Nairobi.

But government pathologist Johansen Oduor said an autopsy exam showed that the “Siku Njema” writer had an injury on his right hand caused by sharp trauma.

“The wound on the right hand was caused by a sharp trauma. When someone is hit by a vehicle, the wound is usually indicative of being hit by a blunt object. This one was sharp,” Dr Oduor said.

Police are studying CCTV footage from the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Directorate in a bid to piece together the scribe’s last moments.

Initial reports indicated that the deceased died on Friday, April 10 but it was not until Wednesday, April 15 that his body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital morgue.

Cameras along the road are however reported to be defective, hence the police are unable to retrieve a footage that would help in investigations.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that he arrived at the facility alive in an ambulance, but succumbed later after he was kept waiting for too long.

