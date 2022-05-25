Inooro TV’s Ken Wakuraya Accused of Neglecting Son Allegedly Sired with Former House Help

Inooro TV news anchor Ken Wakuraya is allegedly a deadbeat father.

In a video shared on Facebook by Wairimu Kimani, the always dapper news anchor is said to have fathered a child with his domestic worker sometime in 2015.

The woman was working for the Wakurayas when he apparently talked her into having carnal knowledge with him. Then, she claimed, they lived in Mirema, Roysambu.

“… I was taking care of their daughter known as NASERIAN wakuraya . Ken’s wife used to go work early in the morning leaving the three of us in the house (Ken ,me and the baby NASERIAN), the departure of Ken’s wife was a worry to me because Ken could come start touching me anyhowly telling me to sleep with him ,I ignored him in anyway possible (sic),” she said.

Read: Let The Children Come To Me – Mike Sonko Says After Being Sued For Child Support

But one day, she said, she gave in to his demands which led to the siring of a baby boy named Jayden. The six-year-old boy is allegedly a special needs child.

On the material day, she recalled, the Kikuyu news anchor used protection but at some point it got damaged and he assured her that she was safe.

Two weeks later, however, the woman felt sick prompting her to pay the doctor a visit. It is then that she found out that she was expectant.

“In two weeks time I started feeling unwell n went to chemist where I was shocked of me being pregnant,i went back to the house n immediately told him I wasn’t safe as he had told me.n his reply was that he wanted no child with me n he had a family (sic),” she continued.

As a result, she was forced to quit her job in readiness for the baby. She did not let his wife, Njeri, know why she was leaving.

After the birth of the child, she tried contacting Wakuraya who promised to have a sit down with her. He, however, was a no-show and blocked her.

“… after delivery I called him and akanidanganya tumeet the coming week, bt when the time aliyokua amesema ilipofika he was off for a week, that’s where I called him with another number and after the pick he asked me y I gave birth n I told him I couldn’t have terminated.thats when I got blocked by him,and from then I have sending messages of explaining the child’s health n he used to read n not answer (sic),” she added.

Since then, she has been looking for him to no avail.

She is now seeking financial help to help raise her child.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...