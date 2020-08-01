UoN Lecturer Ken Ouko Succumbs To COVID-19

University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer Dr Ken Ouko has lost his life to the novel COVID-19.

The news of his demise was confirmed by University of Nairobi communications director John Orindi.

The deceased specialized in the areas of deviance and family, gerontology and medical sociology.

UoN has lost five members since the pandemic struck in March.

Ouko was eulogized by socia media users as a fantastic don.

Here are some of the messages of condolence:

Dr Ken Ouko ! An incredible university don ! Made psychology and sociology sound so simple and practical! So sad COVID has cut your life short ! Watched you just a few days ago on KTN! journey well woud Siaya ! — Norman Magaya (@amugira) August 1, 2020

Another sad morning to learn that Dr Ken Ouko is no more.

Sincere condolences to his family, & @uonbi fraternity. #RIPKenOuko pic.twitter.com/EDWDdf5ElH — Kelvin Bidanya (@bidanya_k) August 1, 2020

Covid19 is real. This is the 5th UoN Don to succumb in less than two months. Rest In Peace Dr. Ken Ouko. pic.twitter.com/pmPKhzUo9M — Hbox (@LugayeAmos) August 1, 2020

Covid-19 just claimed Dr Ken Ouko😭 2020 is a sad year pic.twitter.com/Tbeq0hhuu5 — Bironga O'Makori🇰🇪 (@chadbironga) August 1, 2020

The institution of higher learning was supposed to resume learning in lecture halls in September but Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama has since put off the plans.

This was after the infections spread within the institution that has been closed since March.

According to the VC online learning will continue but they will only reopen when it’s safe for the students and staff.

