UoN Lecturer Ken Ouko Succumbs To COVID-19

University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer Dr Ken Ouko has lost his life to the novel COVID-19.

The news of his demise was confirmed by University of Nairobi communications director John Orindi.

The deceased specialized in the areas of deviance and family, gerontology and medical sociology.

UoN has lost five members since the pandemic struck in March.

Ouko was eulogized by socia media users as a fantastic don.

Here are some of the messages of condolence:

The institution of higher learning was supposed to resume learning in lecture halls in September but Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama has since put off the plans.

This was after the infections spread within the institution that has been closed since March.

According to the VC online learning will continue but they will only reopen when it’s safe for the students and staff.

More follows

