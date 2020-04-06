Ken Odhiambo Returns As Bandari FC Coach

Ken Odhiambo has returned as the head coach Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC.

Ken, who left the Dockers in 2018 for further training, replaces Twahir Muhiddin, who’s been in charge on an interim basis.

Twahir has been assigned Technical Director job. He has been holding the fort since Bernard Mwalala was sacked early this year for poor performance.

“It’s nice returning home. I call it home because I’ve been here for over years before. I know culture and traditions of Bandari FC,” Ken said.

“My first assignment is to restore faith in the team and win games. This will help us preparing for next season.”

