Ken Mijungu Speaks on Paying Loan For Stolen Posh Car

KTN news anchor Ken Mijungu has finally opened up on the posh Toyota Land Cruiser that was stolen in 2019.

Through a tweet, Mijungu revealed that he is still servicing the loan and has approximately two years to go before it is cleared.

Further, the news anchor intimated that he has not given up on the search as he still has hope that the DCI will bring his car back.

” I counted hours, they turned into days and weeks and months, it’s now 1 year 6 months since they stole it, paying a bank loan painfully each month. Two years to go on the loan. This is a kind reminder to @DCI_Kenya @PoliceKE that I have not lost hope in you,” he wrote.

Last year, Barack Ochieng Aluoch, man accused of stealing Mijungu’s car was released on a Sh500,000 bail.

Aluoch allegedly conspired with others to steal the Toyota Prado VX valued at Sh5.6 million on June 13 at 9:40pm outside Nation Centre on Kimathi Street, Nairobi.

The thieves are said to have disabled the tracking system of the car immediately after stealing it, raising alarm for the anchor.

Apart from being a news anchor, The anchor runs a car hire company by the name “Execar-tive CarHire” which imports cars and machinery.

