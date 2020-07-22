in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Ken Mijungu Counting Losses After Home Robbed Twice

149 Views

ken mijungu
Ken Mijungu [Photo/Courtesy]

Former NTV anchor Ken Mijungu seems not to catch a breather as his woes deepen barely a month after being sacked unceremoniously.

Mijungu has indicated that his rural home in Migori has been raided twice with the first incident said to have happened in March.

Apparently, in the first break-in that took place in March, thugs smashed his windows and gained access into the house taking away all the expensive electronics in sight.

In the most recent one, the thieves reportedly broke in and took away everything including curtains, beds and mattresses although no one was hurt in the process.

Read: After Being Sacked Unceremoniously, Ken Mijungu Resorts To Offering Legal Services

“It happened in March and a month and a half after they came back,” Mijungu said.

In a different account of events in 2019, the journalist was also targetted by robbers who stole his Toyota Prado.

Ultimately, last month, he was among the employees sacked by Nation Media Group (NMG) due to the adverse economic conditions brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Mijungu seemed to criticize his employer for the unceremonious dismissal after seven years of service.

“7 years in those corridors summed up in a two-page letter of termination. We live to fight another day, ” he said.

Read Also: NTV Anchor Ken Mijungu Fired

Days after, the reporter who is also a lawyer by profession switched gears and ventured into the legal profession.

View this post on Instagram

Believers will always be believers Mathew 6: 26-34

A post shared by Ken Mijungu (@kenmijungu) on

Taking to Instagram, he shared a banner with a list of services he said clients can consult in including legal, immigration, finance, property and imports & exports.

Besides his media career, Kenyans know him for his car hire business but little is known about his legal profession. He is the proprietor of Execar-tive CarHire, a private company that leases vehicles for events and executive transfers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Wanyama Survives Scary Tackle To Lead Montreal Impact To Victory

New MacBook Pro A First In Environmentally Friendly Hardware As Apple Forges Towards Carbon Free Production