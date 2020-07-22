Ken Mijungu Counting Losses After Home Robbed Twice

Former NTV anchor Ken Mijungu seems not to catch a breather as his woes deepen barely a month after being sacked unceremoniously.

Mijungu has indicated that his rural home in Migori has been raided twice with the first incident said to have happened in March.

Apparently, in the first break-in that took place in March, thugs smashed his windows and gained access into the house taking away all the expensive electronics in sight.

In the most recent one, the thieves reportedly broke in and took away everything including curtains, beds and mattresses although no one was hurt in the process.

Lightning don't strike twice but thieves do, so the first time they broke my reinforced glass window with a sledge hummer or equivalent, carted away all electronics, weeks later they came with a pick-up, or Canter truck and carried away everything else, even ripped curtains off! — Mijungu (@KenMijungu) July 22, 2020

“It happened in March and a month and a half after they came back,” Mijungu said.

In a different account of events in 2019, the journalist was also targetted by robbers who stole his Toyota Prado.

Ultimately, last month, he was among the employees sacked by Nation Media Group (NMG) due to the adverse economic conditions brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Mijungu seemed to criticize his employer for the unceremonious dismissal after seven years of service.

“7 years in those corridors summed up in a two-page letter of termination. We live to fight another day, ” he said.

Days after, the reporter who is also a lawyer by profession switched gears and ventured into the legal profession.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a banner with a list of services he said clients can consult in including legal, immigration, finance, property and imports & exports.

Besides his media career, Kenyans know him for his car hire business but little is known about his legal profession. He is the proprietor of Execar-tive CarHire, a private company that leases vehicles for events and executive transfers.

