Covid19Millionaires : KEMSA Unable To Account For Ksh43 Billion Covid-19 Funds

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) is unable to account for at least Ksh43 billion meant for the fight against Covid-19, it has emerged.

According to the Network Action Against Corruption (NAAC), there have been massive misappropriation and looting of funds by top government officials and businessmen.

The looting has not only been on public funds, but also donations meant to help in the fight against Covid-19.

According to an investigation piece by NTV’s Denis Okari, the first donation to the country by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma was looted by government officials and businessmen and a third of it sold to Tanzanian companies, while the rest was sold to local companies. Nothing was left for the intended purpose, according to preliminary investigations by NAAC.

Mega Scope Healthcare and Crown Healthcare Limited were appointed by KEMSA and authorized to clear the consignment from JKIA. There are records to show they received the kits, but there is no public record of what happened.

Mega Scope is associated with Richard Ngatia, who is the National Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and cabinet secretary James Macharia. Kahawa Tungu could not independently authenticate this.

NTV revealed that several genuine companies that traditionally supplied to KEMSA found themselves outside, new companies from well-connected individuals got the tenders.

It is highly suspected that the same donations that were sold out were re-supplied to KEMSA, with the companies making double profits from the sales that were made in a haste.

Further investigations show that the cartels used shadow companies of the genuine ones to get payments, in some incidences without even supplying anything.

In the midst of the pandemic, Kenya received foreign aid to help in the fight against Covid-19 which includes Ksh78.3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ksh108 billion from the World Bank, Ksh22.5 billion from the African Development Bank.

The European Union sent grants worth Ksh7.5 billion, on to of another World Bank’s support of Ksh6.8 billion.

Over Ksh200 billion was ready in the fight against Covid-19, but how it has been used puts to question the government’s effort in both fights, fight against corruption and fight against Covid-19.

A perfect example is that of Kilig Limited owned by 30-year old Ivy Onyango which was awarded a Ksh4 billion months after registration.

Unknown to many, the company is not owned by Ivy, she was just used as a scapegoat. The company was initially registered by Wilbroad Gatei Gachoka alongside a Chinese national Zhu Jinping, before details were changed to indicate that it was owned by Ivy.

Its post office address was P.O. Box 36814-00200 Nairobi, the same address used in another company belonging to Mr Gatei. While offloading the shares to the young advocate, Gatei also forgot to remove his Safaricom number in the contacts, according to a company search of August 3.

Wilbroad Gatei Gachoka is a brother to media personality Tony Gachoka, and a personal assistant to Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe.

After being awarded the tender, the company subcontracted Entec Technology Company Ltd to supply the PPEs, at Ksh3 billion. A profit of Ksh1 billion without doing anything was assured.

Mr Gatei was sacked as the chairman of KPCU in December 2019 after being implicated in a Ksh5 billion scandal.

Ziwala Limited, a company owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives Ms Samantha Ngina Muthama and June Nduta Kinyua, received a tender to supply PPEs at inflated prices.

Another company Shop ‘N’ Buy Limited registered on February 14, 2020 was awarded a Ksh970 million contract to supply 100,000 PPE kits, each at an approximate price of Ksh9,000. The company was also allowed to supply another 100,000 pieces of KN95 masks at Ksh700 a piece.

The company is owned by Mr James Kipketer Chululey, who told Daily Nation that he broke no law.

Other companies that got a share of the Covid-19 billions include Wallabis Ventures Limited, owned by Ms Catherine Wanjiku Ndungu and James Njenga Ndungu (Ksh90 million), Light Up Africa Limited, owned by Ms Emma Wanjiku Maina and Martha Wanjiru Thuku (Ksh25 million), Nanopay Limited owned by Mr Ahmed Rahim Mohamud Mohammed (Ksh35 million and Medlife Biologicals Limited (Ksh230 million).

Others include Bell Industriesowned by Mr Titus Kirea Ibui and Mercy Karambu Ngeera (Ksh35 million), Abyssinia Group of Industries (AGI) (Ksh27 million), Accenture Kenya Limited (Ksh108 million)and Wanderjoy Party World Limited (catering).

