Kemsa Set To Sack 200 Employees From July 1

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is set to lay off 200 workers from July 1.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the move will help in cost-cutting. The money that could have been used for salaries, he said, will be used for development instead.

“When we say that those who were in the contract will not be renewed, it is because we want to optimize for the sake of having enough money to develop this country,” he said.

“Or else, all the monies will be in the pockets of employees and nothing will move.”

He added that the change will enable Kemsa to provide better services. Koskei also noted that other ministries will be affected by the layoffs.

He added that the government has taken action to combat corruption in Kemsa as he urged staff members to refrain from the vice.

“There is no call from above. You do it, you are alone. Responsibility is to individuals, not the institutions or a group of people or the department. You are on your own, you will face the consequences as an individual,” he added.

He maintained that the public service would not stand for the misuse of resources or the abuse of power.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha ordered over 200 Kemsa employees back to work.

The staffers had been working from home since November 2022 as the agency sought to restructure following the COVID-19 scandal.

“I direct the Chair to make sure that the staff understand what is expected of them, it does not make sense to have paid over 200 people sitting at home in the name of Covid-19 yet we all go to our offices,” said Nakhumicha.

