KEMSA Scandal: Haji Asks Kenyans To Be Patient As Investigators Work On Water Tight Case

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has dismissed claims that investigations into the corruption scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) stalled.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Haji said the investigations are still ongoing and urged Kenyans to be patient as investigators work around the clock to build a water-tight case against the beneficiaries.

“We have reviewed the files jointly with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and returned them to the commission, there are certain things that need to be covered and once that is done we will be able to move,” said Haji.

“Investigations and preparations into prosecution are not things that can be done overnight. To get a simple corporation involving other jurisdictions in terms of tracing the money, for example, takes time,” he added.

He noted that there is a likelihood of the suspects walking free if the case is rushed.

“Kenyans need to understand. If we hurry some of these cases then we will be hoodwinking Kenyans that we are doing something but at the end of it it will come out clearly that the cases were not ready,” said the DPP.

According to Haji, the state is not only interested in prosecuting persons linked to the fraud but also recovering the money lost.

“The kind of evidence that we can produce will make our case stronger and will be able to allow us to follow the money,” he noted.

“For a long time the practice has been taking the case and just concentrating on the individual involved, and they end up in jail, but their family is enjoying the proceeds of crime.”

The DPP in October last year declined to charge six individuals linked to irregular expenditure of Ksh7.8 billion at KEMSA.

Citing gaps in the investigations, Haji returned an inquiry file on the alleged theft of Covid-19 funds at the state agency back to the anti-graft watch dog for further probe.

Kemsa is accused of having procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at a double market price leading to the loss of billions.

