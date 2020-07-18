Kemsa On The Spot For Procuring PPEs At Double Market Price

The Kenya Medical Supply Authority (Kemsa) is on the spot for having procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at double the market price.

According to Nation, the agency procured items at exorbitant prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic raising questions of a lingering scandal.

The agency is said to have procured N95 (1860) masks at an outrageous price of Sh1,300 per piece against the Sh700 market price and ordered 5000 pieces.

At the same time, it also bought KN95 masks at Sh700 per piece against the market price of Sh450, went ahead and ordered 1,836,400 masks.

Disposable masks that are sold at the market price of Sh50 per piece were also procured at Sh90 each.

During a grilling session by the National Health Committee, questions were raised to the agency CEO Jonnah Manjari Mwangi on why they were procuring the PPEs at double the market price.

Dr Mwangi intimated that the agency was purchasing quality items unlike the ones in the market whose quality was uncertain.

In the recent past, health workers have come out guns blazing accusing the Health Ministry of supplying them with sub-standard protective gears hence exposing them to the risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19.

As of today, approximately four health workers have succumbed to COVID-19 according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) chairperson Samuel Oroko.

First was Dr Adisa Lugaliki who died on Friday while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.

"We emphasize that the compensation package for health workers must be implemented. It is not a request. It is a demand that health care workers are protected or they will choose other options including staying in their own houses," Mr Oroko said. Read Also: Two More Health Workers Succumb To COVID-19 – KMPDU Confirms His sentiments were echoed by KMPDU acting secretary-general Chibanzi Mwachonda who said that the government should make it their responsibility to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). "The death of one of our own injures our morale," Mwachonda said. A total of 429 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a report on Wednesday.