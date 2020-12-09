Health Ministry Gives KEMSA Green Light To Start Releasing PPEs From Warehouses By Friday

The Ministry of Health has given the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) a green light to start releasing Personal Protective Equipment from their warehouses.

Appearing before the Senate’s Health Committee on Wednesday, the ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi told the Senators that the exercise will begin this Friday.

The CAS attributed a delay witnessed over the past few months to procedures that had to be followed before the protective gear could be released.

The agency, Dr Mwangangi said, will be informed of the ministry’s decision to have the PPEs sold at an affordable price.

A section of the senators, however, expressed dissatisfaction on the delayed process of releasing the PPEs despite urgent need of the protective gear as Covid-19 continues to ravage the country.

KEMSA, which is being probed by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), is accused of having procured PPEs at a double market price leading to a loss of billions.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the agency irregularly procured items worth Ksh7.8 billion against the agreed budget of Ksh750 million.

The award of the multi-billion tenders left the agency stuck with goods worth Ksh6.2 billion that can only be sold at a loss.

KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Mwangi Manjari, Head of Procurement Charles Juma and Commercial Director Eliud Mureithi were suspended in August to pave way for a probe into the scandal.

