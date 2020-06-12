Kempinski Set To Let Go Of Employees As Harsh Economic Effects Of COVID-19 Persist

Villa Rosa Kempinski is set to let go of a number of employees as economic effects of COVID-19 bite on.

According to Business Daily, the high-end hotel based at Westlands will pay redundancy fees in line with the Employment Act, 2007.

The hotel’s Managing Director Roberto Simone noted that the move will affect a lot of staff members in various departments.

He did however, deem it necessary as it will “put the hotel on a firm footing and allow us to grow sustainability for the years to come.”

Without indicating how many employees will be sent packing, Mr Simone in a memo, asked those affected to contact the Human Resource management.

This comes in the backdrop of restricted movement as the government seeks to combat the spread of the virus which has killed 92 people, locally.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations, President Uhuru Kenyatta noted that the government had been alarmed over job losses in the hospitality sector as many facilities remain closed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The President directed the National Treasury to allocate Ksh2 billion to the tourism sector to cushion members of staff affected.

The Head of State said the funds will be distributed to support hotels and related establishments to ensure that they are able to maintain their staff compliments.

Two weeks ago, Norfolk Hotel Closed its facilities and let go of its staff. But the management has since gone back on the decision.

Apart from Norfolk, Saravo Hotel, Intercontinental, Dusit D2 have also shut down operations.

