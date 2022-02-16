Kembi Gitura Resigns from CA, To Run for Murang’a Senate Seat Again

Kembi Gitura, the immediate former Murang’a senator, has announced that he will run for the same seat in this year’s elections.

Kembi resigned as head of Kenya’s Communications Authority earlier this month to run for the seat that is currently held by Irungu Kang’ata.

Before being appointed to CAK by the President, he was the chairwoman of the scandal rocked Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

He served as the Senate’s deputy speaker during his time as the first Murang’a senator.

On Monday, the former Kiharu MP told journalists in Murang’a town that he had been unable to complete his vision for his constituents when he lost the seat.

He averred that the seat is critical to the success of devolution since senators are responsible with holding the governor accountable.

“We have the President in Nairobi but the people that are in charge of the billions sent to the county are very important. We cannot afford to elect anybody emotionally or based on their parties,” he added.

“I cannot be the judge of the current county leadership for the last five years, so I will let people compare the achievements of the county during the first five years and this term. Let them see what I am talking about when I say we need a leadership that is focused.”

He urged the people of Murang’a to avoid experimenting with the leaders they pick, and instead opt for leaders who have been tried and proven to be trustworthy.

“I have been tested and that is why I am asking the people of Murang’a to vote for me because they know me,” he added.

The former lawmaker remained cagey about his political vehicle in the August polls but noted that he was ready to hit the ground running.

He will face off with primary school teacher Hellen Mwangi, educationist Joe Nyutu, pharmacist Pius Kinuthia, political analyst Peter Kagwanja and veteran journalist Stanley Karuri.

