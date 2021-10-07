Kembi Gitura Loses Prime Lang’ata Land Set Aside by Gov’t for Railway, Bypass

The chairperson of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Kembi Gitura has lost land located in Nairobi’s Lang’ata area.

The former Murang’a senator moved to court to in a bid to overturn a decision by the National Land Commission (NLC) revoking his title.

Gitura wanted the court to declare him the rightful owner of the land which he apparently purchased from Ramji Rama & Co. Ltd in 2008.

Read: Court Dismisses Case Challenging Kembi Gitura’s Appointment to CA Board

He told the court that he was a third party buyer and had prior to the purchase conducted a search at the Land Registry and was issued with a certificate of lease.

But Justice Loice Komingoi of the Environment and Lands court ruled that the land was indeed public property.

In her ruling, justice Komingoi observed that the land was reserved for the transport corridor for the Embakasi-Kibera Railway line and Nairobi Southern Bypass (Trans African Highway) development in 1985.

Read Also: Uhuru Revokes Kembi Gitura’s Appointment as Chair of Kemsa Board

“It is not in dispute that the plan that guides development in the area shows no indications of private property in that location,” she said.

On July 17, 2017, NLC issued a notice indicating that the land in question (Nairobi/Block 72/2971) was illegally acquired.

NLC argued that the design showed no private property at the location, adding that all the 137 properties in the area were also illegally acquired by developers.

Attorney General Paul Kihara who was enjoined in the case said the NLC has power to probe how Gitura acquired the disputed piece of land and how it was converted from public to private use.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...