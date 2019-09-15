Journalist Accuses Police Of Allowing Criminal To Use His Identity Card In Car Theft Case

Digital Editor at CGTN Africa Kelvin Mokaya has accused the police of allowing a suspected car thief to use his identity card.

In a public statement posted on his social media pages, Mokaya says that he lost his ID card on September 5 while at the gym in TRM Mall. The same was reported at Kasarani Police Station on the same date and recorded under OB Number 100/5/9/19.

On September 10, the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI), through their social media pages, announced the arrest of two suspected car thieves, Kelvin Mokaya and Moses Alimlim, as they tried to leave TRM in a stolen car.

TWO MALES were Today arrested at #TRM in connection to a stolen Motor vehicle and a Bunch of assorted Car keys & Alarms belonging to different vehicles recovered. The Two suspects; Kelvin Mokaya and Moses Alimlim were busted as they attempted to flee the Mall in the stolen Car. pic.twitter.com/c7OKz0E4VF — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 10, 2019

It later emerged that the arrested Mokaya used the ID card of the journalist, and was booked without the police confirming whether the ID card was his.

The suspect was taken to Makadara Law Court on September 11 under the same name to take a plea and was granted a cash bail of 20,000.

The journalist learnt of the incidence through social media, and reported the same at Kasarani Police Station before the suspect could process his bail.

The journalist laments that despite making several trips to the Police Station, the officers have refused to allow him record a statement or even conter-check the document in possession of the suspect.

“The officers have been dragging their feet on this matter and are yet to take even a statement from me. I have spent the last 5 days visiting the station and requesting them to take my statement and also check the documents in possession of the suspect to verify if they are mine but this is yet to happen,” says Mokaya.

The investigating officer is said to have been postponing scheduled meetings meant to check the documents and record a statement.

