Keiyo North MP Caught Up in Sh1.4 Billion Wealth Tussle With 20 Siblings

Keiyo North MP James Murgor has been taken to court over Sh1.4 billion tussle with 20 of his siblings.

Murgor, who is an administrator of the estate is accused of sidelining other family members by denying them their legitimate share.

According to Daily Nation, the 20 siblings failed to append their signatures detailing the representation on how the estate will be shared.

In a suit filed by one of the siblings, Enid Murgor, on behalf of the family, the legislator is said to have discriminated against the other siblings.

Read: Peek ‘N’ Peel Proprietor Kimani Rugendo On the Spot For Allegedly Grabbing Public Land In Jamhuri Estate

For instance, being the firstborn in the family, he is accused of being biased against his stepbrothers and sisters.

According to the family, this is against the customary laws as they all entitled to an equal share of the estate.

Earlier in 2018, the tussle of the estate had been taken to court following failure to meet an agreement. The case was then adjourned to give the siblings a window period for negotiations and reaching a consensus.

Read Also: Late Nyeri MP Nderitu Githua’s Daughters Plead Guilty in Sh3 Million Fake Land Deal

The family had been given 60 days to reach common ground on how the wealth would be divided amongst them.

Their father, former Keiyo Central MP William Murgor passed away in 2006 aged 87 years after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

He left behind five wives and other multi-million properties. The highly contested one details a Sh400 million parcel of land along the Eldoret-Iten road.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu