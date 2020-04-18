Keita Balde Weighs In On Sadio Manè’s Future At Liverpool

Sadio Manè’s national teammate Keita Balde has weighed in on his increasingly uncertain future at Liverpool saying he may need a change at some point in his career.

Sadio’s future at Anfield has been a subject of speculation with certain quarters linking him with a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid.

But according to Balde, a decision to move or stay will have many determinants one being a need for change.

“It depends on many things,” Monaco star Balde told AS.

“I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, you may want to change.

“I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid they are giving out many names.”

Mane has been in superb form once again this season, after registering 18 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Spain-born Balde horned his skills with Barcelona at junior level before joining Lazio and later Monaco.

