Keilah is not My Kid, Mulamwah Says as Drama with Ex-girlfriend Escalates

The drama between comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah with his ex-girlfriend Carol Sonnie is not one to end anytime soon.

Mulamwah has recently been on a roll, ranting on social media about his past relationship with his ex and estranged baby mama.

Important to note, the two welcomed a baby girl last year in September whom they named Keilah Oyando.

“I am so excited that God has allowed us to be parents to a beautiful baby girl,” Mulamwah told a local publication last year.

The comedian now says Keilah is not his daughter followed by a series of rants accusing Sonnie of having cheated on him.

Read: Mulamwah Annoyed After Churchill Show Comedian Imitated His Jokes

Yesterday, in yet another rant, Mulamwah said Sonnie had previously terminated his pregnancy adding that there were instances of infidelity in their relationship.

In a Q and A session on Instagram, he was asked what led to their break up where he responded that Sonnie had been cheating on him.

“She cheated on me with a guy living at Arrow Den Apartments in Gitaru around Kikuyu area,” Mulamwah said.







Consequently, last month, the comedian recorded a video stating that his ex-girlfriend had kept their daughter away from him.

Mulamwah claimed he had not seen their daughter for close to three months.

Comedian Mulamwah opens up on breakup with baby mama, Sonnie. Says he hasn't seen their daughter for months now. pic.twitter.com/Kp1AQrRx6O — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) February 24, 2022

Sonnie is yet to respond to the allegations by Mulamwah although in a most recent interview she advised women to leave toxic relationships and marriages and to always choose themselves.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...