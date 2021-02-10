Kega Claims Tanga Tanga Team Resolved To Remit Monthly Fees To UDA During Karen Meeting

Kieni MP Kanini Kega has claimed that Jubilee party members allied to Deputy President William Ruto have resolved to stop remitting monthly subscription fees.

Members of Parliament (MPs) are required to pay a Sh10,000 monthly fees to party.

According to Kega, the resolution was made reached on Monday after the DP met with at least 130 MPs loyal to the “hustler” movement.

Kega told KTN on Wednesday that the members decided to instead pay the fees to the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is associated with Ruto.

The legislator who is also the chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, added that it was hypocritical of the members to remit their money to another party and still claim to belong to Jubilee.

He also noted that soon the party leadership with crack the whip on rebel members but it will have nothing to do with Ruto.

“The axe is coming and will fall on very many member of the national assembly, but let me be categorical that this action has nothing to do with the deputy president,” he said.

Kega added, “What they should know is that choices have consequences and the purge will fall on individual basis because they were not elected as a group but individually.”

On the recently expelled nominated senators, the second time MP said he did not sympathize with them as they disrespected the party leadership instead of defending themselves.

“Instead of defending themselves they brought innuendos and disrespected party leadership while dragging the DP into their woes. What else were they expecting,” he continued.

Weighing in on Senate Majority whip Irungu Kang’ata’s dewhipping on Tuesday, Kega said he (Kang’ata) wrote the infamous BBI letter in bad taste.

“We know he is a founder of Tanga tanga movement but the President still gave him the opportunity. As the Majority Chief Whip, he had direct access to the president and therefore I strongly believe there are valid reasons as to why he was removed from that position,” he said.

Asked whether the DP has been sidelined by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kega said he (Ruto) had been invited to state functions but chose to stay away.

But according to Kimilili legislator Didmus Barasa, the Tanga tanga faction has learnt that there are ploys to heckle the DP during state events hence his staying away.

