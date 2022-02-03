Kefwa Pleads With Caf To Reinstate Harambee Starlets

Kefwa, Kenya’s footballers umbrella body, has pleaded with Caf, the continental football organisation, to reinstate Harambee Starlets in the qualifiers for this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations, Awcon.

Starlets were disqualified after the defunct Kenya Football Federation, Fkf wrote to Caf informing them that they are not able to arrange international games as they were disbanded by the government.

Caf proceeded to award Uganda Cranes, Starlets’ opponents in the final round qualifiers a straight ticket to the tournament set for Morocco.

Read: Blow As Harambee Starlets Withdraw From AWCON Qualifiers

The tournament will also serve as the qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup.

“The dream of every player is to play in a World Cup, and for this opportunity to be taken away from these players without any effort to reach a solution is heartbreaking.”

Starlets continue to train at Kasarani Stadium in the hope that the game will proceed despite the fact that Uganda Cranes have since left camp.

Read Also: Harambee Starlets Hunting For Head Coach

Fkf was disbanded three months ago with a Caretaker Committee installed to oversee its operations over six months due to alleged embezzlement.

Fifa has however declined to recognise the Caretaker Committee which is headed by retired judge Ringera.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...