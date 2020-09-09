‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ coming to an end on E! After 14 Years

“Keeping Up with The Kardashians” is coming to an end on E after 14 years and 20 seasons, the family said in a joint statement.
Taking to Instagram, Kim applauded her fans for the support over the years and the memories created thus far.
Ultimately, a statement provided to CNN by E! was signed by the matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.
“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” read the statement in part.
It further adds, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”
According to E! spokesperson in a statement to CNN, It was a privilege working with the family for the show although they respect their decision to live their lives off the cameras.
